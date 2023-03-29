AVCTL-I Spring Sports Preview

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While weather makes spring high school sports in Kansas a constant question whether events will be competed or delayed, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I got its initial 2023 spring week started this past week and saw both winners and losers in the opening week.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

Campus saw its girls’ soccer team open the season on Thursday against Andover Central, but lost the match 8-0. The Colt baseball team opened its season on Saturday and scored a 10-5 victory over Wichita West.

DERBY

Derby High School had its girls soccer team see its first action of the season this past week as the Lady Panthers opened the season Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Wichita Northwest, but the Lady Panthers regrouped and defeated Wichita West 2-0 on Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson girls soccer team opened the season on Tuesday dropping a 6-2 match against Eisenhower High School but bounced back on Thursday to defeat Buhler 2-0 for its first win of the season. The Hutchinson track teams opened their 2023 season Friday at Newton where the Hutchinson girls finished in 3rd place with 108 points while the boys finished in 4th place with 91 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team opened its season on Thursday with a triangular against Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest. The Lady Eagles lost 10-9 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Eagle soccer team opened its season Thursday, falling 1-0 against Andover. The Eagle baseball team opened its season with a 4-3 win over Bishop Carroll on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks softball team opened its season on Thursday against Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest, splitting the two games as they defeated Wichita Northwest 9-2, but lost to Bishop Carroll 13-3. The Lady Maverick soccer team opened its season with a 4-1 victory over Andover on Tuesday, and followed that with a 5-1 win over Circle on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Newton track teams opened their 2023 seasons by hosting an invitational on Friday where the Lady Railers finished in 4th place with 99 points and the Railer boys finished in 3rd place with 113 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar soccer team saw its 2023 season start at the .500 level as they opened with a 5-3 loss against Valley Center on Tuesday but bounced back to defeat Goddard High School 2-1 on Thursday.