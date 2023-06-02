AVCTL-I Spring Season Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 .917 23 2 .920

Maize South 8 4 .667 15 7 .682

Maize 8 4 .667 13 9 .591

Salina South 6 6 .500 16 9 .640

Campus 6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Newton 2 10 .167 3 17 .150

Hutchinson 1 11 .083 4 17 .190

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 9 3 .750 15 10 .600

Campus 7 5 .583 9 12 .429

Maize South 7 5 .583 9 12 .429

Salina South 6 6 .500 11 10 .524

Newton 5 7 .417 11 11 .500

Maize 5 7 .417 11 11 .500

Hutchinson 2 10 .167 4 17 .190

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 6 0 1.000 19 2 .905

Maize 5 1 .833 15 4 .789

Newton 3 3 .500 8 9 .471

Derby 3 3 .500 10 7 .588

Salina South 2 4 .333 5 12 .294

Hutchinson 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

Campus 0 6 .000 2 14 .125

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 high school sports season in the state of Kansas is now complete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had four teams place in the top three in its respective sport and state classification.

Salina South’s Lady Cougar softball team finished its 2023 season with a 16-9 record, despite dropping its final two games of the season and placing fourth in Class 5A.

Derby High School earned two of those top-4 finishes as the Panther baseball team placed 4th in Class 6A, dropping its final two games of the season, but the Lady Panther softball team dropped its Class 6A semifinal match, but bounced back to win the Class 6A consolation championship to finish in 3rd place. The Maize South soccer team, meanwhile, suffered its only two losses of the season in its final two matches of the 2023 season and finished 4th in Class 5A.

There were no AVCTL I track teams that finished in the top 3 of their respective classifications at the state track meet.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the final week :

CAMPUS

The Colt boys track team placed 27th in Class 6A’s state track meet with 2 points while the Lady Colts finished in 29th place with 1 point.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team defeated Cair Paravel 9-0 in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday, but dropped a 5-2 contest against Blue Valley North in the semifinals before falling 8-1 to Lawrence Free State in the consolation championship to finish the season with a 15-10 record and a 4th place trophy. The Lady Panther softball team, meanwhile, opened its Class 6A state tournament with a 3-2 win over Manhattan in 8 innings, but lost 5-2 against Olathe West in the semifinals before rebounding and scoring a 5-3 win over Olathe Northwest in the 6A consolation final to finish the season with a 23-2 record and a 3rd place team trophy. The Derby track teams competed at the state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Panther boys finished in 24th place with 5 points in Class 6A while the Lady Panthers finished in 19th place with 12 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson track teams competed in the Class 5A state track meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Salt Hawk boys finished in 15th place with 16 points while the Lady Salt Hawks finished in 7th place with 32 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle soccer team lost its Class 5A state quarterfinal match 4-1 against cross-town rival, Maize South, Tuesday to end their 2023 season with a 15-4 record. The Maize track teams competed in the Class 5A state track meet over the weekend where the Eagle boys finished in 6th place with 39 points and the Lady Eagles finished in 9th place with 31 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks soccer team kicked its way to a 4-1 victory over cross town rival, Maize High, Tuesday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals for its 19th win of the season. But that was the final victory of 2023 for the Lady Mavericks as they lost 4-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas Friday in the state semifinals and also lost 3-0 against St. James Academy Saturday in the state consolation finals to finish the season in 4th place and a 19-2 record. The Maize South track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the boys finished in 26th place with 4 points and the girls finished in 30th place with 2 points.

NEWTON

The Newton track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the boys finished in 22nd place with 10 points and the girls finished in 21st place with 15 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team defeated Basehor-Linwood 2-1 Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament, but lost 6-0 to Valley Center in the 5A semifinals Friday and closed the season falling 2-0 against Shawnee Heights to finish the season as the 4th place team in Class 5A with a 16-9 record.