AVCTL-I Spring Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 .917 21 1 .955

Maize South 8 4 .667 15 7 .682

Maize 8 4 .667 13 9 .591

Salina South 6 6 .500 15 7 .682

Campus 6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Newton 2 10 .167 3 17 .150

Hutchinson 1 11 .083 4 17 .190

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 9 3 .750 14 8 .636

Campus 7 5 .583 9 12 .429

Maize South 7 5 .583 9 12 .429

Salina South 6 6 .500 11 10 .524

Newton 5 7 .417 11 11 .500

Maize 5 7 .417 11 11 .500

Hutchinson 2 10 .167 4 17 .190

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 6 0 1.000 18 0 1.000

Maize 5 1 .833 15 3 .833

Newton 3 3 .500 8 9 .471

Derby 3 3 .500 10 7 .588

Salina South 2 4 .333 5 12 .294

Hutchinson 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

Campus 0 6 .000 2 14 .125

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports across the state of Kansas has entered its final week of the 2022-2023 season.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw each of its 7 schools qualify individuals for this week’s state track & field meet in Wichita while Derby High School qualified each of its baseball and softball teams for this week’s Class 6A state tournaments while Salina South qualified its softball team for the Class 5A state tournament and the city of Maize will see its two schools meet up head to head once again, this time in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt soccer team saw its season come to an end Tuesday when it lost a 2-1 match against Dodge City. The Lady Colts ended the 2023 season with a 2-14 record. The Colt baseball team defeated Junction City 7-1 Tuesday in the opening round of the 6A regional tournament, but the Colts suffered a 7-1 loss against Cair Paravel in the championship game Wednesday night. The Campus boys track team finished in 8th place with 11 points while the Lady Colts finished in 5th place with 72 points at the Class 6A regional meet in Garden City Friday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team began its 2023 Class 6A postseason run Tuesday when it defeated Washburn Rural 1-0 in the opening round of the 6A regional tournament. The Panthers then defeated Dodge City 10-0 in the championship game to qualify for the Class 6A state tournament this week. The Lady Panther softball team, meanwhile, also began its 2023 postseason run Tuesday when they defeated Dodge City 12-2 in the opening round of regional and scored an 8-6 victory against Topeka High in the championship game to also qualify for this week’s state tournament. The Lady Panther soccer team opened regional play Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Topeka High, but saw its season come to an end Thursday when it lost 3-0 against Washburn Rural 3-0 in the regional championship game. The Derby track teams competed in the Class 6A regional meet at Garden City Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 70 points while the girls also finished in 4th place with 76 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team had its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday when it lost to Valley Center 11-0 in the opening round of regional play, the Lady Salt Hawks finished with a 4-17 record. The Salt Hawk baseball team saw its season end Wednesday, falling 5-2 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of regionals. The Salt Hakws finished with a 4-17 record. The Hutchinson track teams competed in the 5A regional at Maize South Friday where the boys placed 4th with 74 points and the girls finished in 2nd place with 72 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle soccer team began its Class 5A postseason run Tuesday when it kicked its way to a 6-0 victory against Emporia in the opening round of the postseason. The Lady Eagles defeated Andover 2-1 Friday to play their way into the Class 5A quarterfinals which will be Tuesday against cross-town rival Maize South. The Eagle baseball team defeated Salina South 7-6 in 10 innings Wednesday but lost 8-4 against Eisenhower in the championship game to finish the season with an 11-11 record. The Lady Eagle softball team defeated Goddard 3-2 in the opening round of their regional tournament but lost 10-0 against Bishop Carroll in the championship game to finish the season with a 13-9 record. The Maize High track teams competed at the Class 5A regional hosted by Maize South Friday where the Eagle boys finished in 2nd place with 102 points while the Lady Eagles finished in 4th place with 102 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team defeated Andover Central 6-5 Tuesday in a regional opening round game but lost to Valley Center 9-1 in the championship game to see their season come to an end with a 15-7 record. The Lady Maverick soccer team began its post-season run Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Arkansas City and earned a berth in the 5A quarterfinal round with 9-1 win against Eisenhower Friday. The Lady Mavericks are scheduled to meet up with cross-town rival Maize High Tuesday in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. The Lady Mavericks defeated Maize 3-0 on May 9. The Mavericks baseball team lost 3-0 against Andover Central Wednesday to see its season come to an end after a 9-12 campaign. The Maize South track teams hosted a 5A regional Friday where the boys finished 5th with 56 points and the girls finished in 8th place with 50 points.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer soccer team saw its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday afternoon when it lost 3-1 against Eisenhower. The Railers finished the season with an 8-9 record. The Newton baseball team opened its 5A regional tournament Wednesday with a 9-2 win against Arkansas City but lost a 4-3 contest against Bishop Carroll in the championship game to see their season come to an end with an 11-11 record. The Lady Railer softball team lost to Bishop Carroll 10-0 in the opening round of regional to finish the season with a 3-17 record. The Newton track teams competed in the 5A regional at Andover Central Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 53 points while the girls finished in 5th place with 53 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar soccer team saw its season come to an end Tuesday when it lost 7-0 against Andover. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 5-12 record. The Cougar baseball team saw its 2023 season end Wednesday when the Cougars dropped a 7-6 game in 10 innings against Maize. The Cougars finished the season with an 11-10 record. The Lady Cougar softball team, meanwhile, won its regional championship with a 2-0 win against Arkansas City and a 3-1 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Wednesday. The Salina South track teams competed in the 5A regional at Maize South Friday where the boys finished in 9th place with 15 points and the Lady Cougars finished in 5th place with 55 points.