AVCTL-I Spring Recap

High school sports around the state of Kansas have come to an end for the 2023-2024 school year.

This past weekend saw the completion of all state tournaments and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had six teams competing this past week during their respective classifications state tournaments with the Campus Lady Colt softball team leading the way with a 2nd place finish in the Class 6A state tournament.

Both Maize girls’ soccer teams placing fourth and the Salina South Cougar baseball team also placing 4th in the 5A state baseball tournament.

The Derby baseball team and softball team each qualified for the Class 6A state tournaments but both lost in the quarterfinal round.

The Salina South baseball team finished in fourth place in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in this past spring season:

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team finished 2024 with an 11-13, 4-8 record and in 6th place in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Colt softball team finished as state runner-up in the Class 6A state softball tournament. The Lady Colts earned an 11-1 victory against Lawrence Free State on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Olathe South 2-1 in the semifinals but lost 10-4 against Olathe Northwest in the state championship game. The Lady Colts finished the season with an 18-7, 7-5 record. … The Lady Colt soccer team finished the season with a 3-14, 1-5 record and in 6th place in the AVCTL I.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 12-15, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Panther softball team had its 2024 season end on Thursday when it lost 8-6 against Olathe South in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 24-5, 10-2 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season in 4th place in the AVCTL I with a 9-8, 3-3 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team finished the season with an 18-10, 8-4 record and finished in third place in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season with a 2-24, 0-12 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL I with a 9-7, 4-2 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team had its 2024 season come to an end Thursday after it lost 8-5 against Blue Valley West in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Eagles finished the season with a 20-9, 8-4 record. … The Lady Eagle softball team finished with a 19-9, 6-6 record and finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Garden City 4-1 on Tuesday in a Class 6A quarterfinal match. The Lady Eagles lost their state semifinal match 4-1 against Blue Valley West Friday. The Lady Eagles lost the state consolation final 3-2 against Washburn Rural to finish the season with a 4th place state finish. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 14-6, 5-1 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team won the AVCTL I championship with an 18-4, 11-1 record. … The Lady Maverick softball team tied with Derby for the AVCTL I championship with an 22-3, 10-2 record. … The Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 2-0 victory against Andover on Tuesday in a Class 5A quarterfinal match. The Lady Mavericks lost their state semifinal match 7-5 against Blue Valley Southwest on Friday. The Lady Mavericks also lost the state consolation final 3-2 in overtime against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 19-2, 6-0 record.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL I standings with an 11-14, 3-9 record. … The Lady Railer softball team finished the 2024 season with a 9-14, 3-9 record and in 6th place in the AVCTL I> … The Lady Railer soccer team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I standings with a 5-12, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team finished in 4th place in the Class 5A state baseball tournament. Tge Cougars opened play in the tournament on Thursday with a 5-3 victory against Pittsburg. The Cougars lost 16-6 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals before falling 2-0 against Salina Central in the consolation finals. … The Lady Cougar softball team finished in 4th place in the AVCTL I standings with a 19-9, 6-6 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL with a 2-15, 2-6 record.