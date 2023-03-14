AVCTL-I Season Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 22 3 0.880 12 0 1.000

Hutchinson 16 6 0.727 10 2 0.833

Maize South 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667

Salina South 8 13 0.381 6 6 0.500

Newton 7 14 0.333 4 8 0.333

Maize 3 17 0.150 2 10 0.167

Campus 0 20 0.000 0 12 0.000

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Derby 43, Olathe NW 38

Friday, March 10

Blue Valley North 50, Derby 42

Saturday, March 11

Derby 43, Blue Valley 30

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 22 3 0.880 11 1 0.917

Maize South 18 5 0.783 9 3 0.750

Derby 18 7 0.720 8 4 0.667

Campus 7 14 0.333 6 6 0.500

Maize 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Newton 2 18 0.100 2 10 0.167

Salina South 1 19 0.050 0 12 0.000

Wednesday, March 8

Derby 64, Olathe South 54

Thursday, March 9

Hutchinson 84, Pittsburg 51

Andover 49, Maize South 46

Friday, March 10

Wichita Heights 61, Derby 45

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71, Hutchinson 50

Saturday, March 11

Highland Park 79, Hutchinson 46

Derby 67, Blue Valley North 66, OT

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 winter season for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I, as well as the entire state of Kansas at the high school level is now complete with the completions of the state basketball tournaments this past weekend.

As the AVCTL I played out through the regular season, things continued on in the postseason with the AVCTL I league basketball champions, the Derby girls and Hutchinson boys, continuing leave marks at the state level as the both Derby teams finished in 3rd place at the Class 6A level while the AVCTL I boys’ champion, the Hutchinson Salthawks, finished in 4th place at the Class 5A level.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams finished the 2022-23 basketball season :

CAMPUS

The Campus Lady Colts finished at the bottom of the AVCTL I after going all season without a win as they finished 0-20, 0-12. The Colt boys, meanwhile, finished in 4th place in the AVCTL I standings with a 7-14, 6-6 record.

DERBY

Both Derby teams qualified for and finished in 3rd place in the boys and girls Class 6A basketball tournaments. The Lady Panthers began their state tournament run this past Thursday with a 43-38 win over Olathe Northwest in the opening round of the state tournament, but the Lady Panthers lost in the semifinals 50-42 to Blue Valley North before bouncing back in the consolation championship with a 43-30 victory over Blue Valley to earn 3rd place in Class 6A. The Derby girls finished the season with a 22-3, 12-0 record. The Panther boys, meanwhile, opened their state tournament run with a 64-54 win over Olathe South in the opening round on Wednesday before falling 49-46 to Andover in the semifinals and bouncing back on Saturday to defeat Blue Valley North 67-66 in overtime to earn 3rd place in Class 6A. The Panthers finished the season with a 18-7, 8-4 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk boys qualified for the Class 5A state tournament and finished in 4th place. The Salthawk boys opened their state tournament run with a 84-51 victory over Pittsburg on Thursday, but that was the only win the Salthawks earned in the state tournament as they lost 71-50 to Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals before falling 79-46 to Highland Park in the consolation championship. The Salthawks finished the season as the AVCTL I champions with a 22-3, 11-1 record. The Lady Salthawks, meanwhile, finished the season in 2nd place in the AVCTL I with a 16-6, 10-2 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys basketball team finished the season in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Eagles finished in 7th place with a 3-17, 2-10 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks boys basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament but lost 49-46 to Andover in the opening round to see their season come to an end with a 18-5, 9-3 record. The Lady Mavericks, meanwhile, finished in third place in the AVCTL I with a 16-6, 8-4 record.

NEWTON

The Newton boys’ basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a 2-17, 2-10 record while the Lady Railers finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 7-14, 4-8 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougars finished the 2022-23 season in 4th place in the AVCTL I with an 8-13, 6-6 record while the Cougar boys finished in 7th place with a 1-19, 0-12 record.