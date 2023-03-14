AVCTL-I Season Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
Overall AVCTL
Team W L W L
Derby 22 3 0.880 12 0 1.000
Hutchinson 16 6 0.727 10 2 0.833
Maize South 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667
Salina South 8 13 0.381 6 6 0.500
Newton 7 14 0.333 4 8 0.333
Maize 3 17 0.150 2 10 0.167
Campus 0 20 0.000 0 12 0.000
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Derby 43, Olathe NW 38
Friday, March 10
Blue Valley North 50, Derby 42
Saturday, March 11
Derby 43, Blue Valley 30
2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
Overall AVCTL
Team W L W L
Hutchinson 22 3 0.880 11 1 0.917
Maize South 18 5 0.783 9 3 0.750
Derby 18 7 0.720 8 4 0.667
Campus 7 14 0.333 6 6 0.500
Maize 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500
Newton 2 18 0.100 2 10 0.167
Salina South 1 19 0.050 0 12 0.000
Wednesday, March 8
Derby 64, Olathe South 54
Thursday, March 9
Hutchinson 84, Pittsburg 51
Andover 49, Maize South 46
Friday, March 10
Wichita Heights 61, Derby 45
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71, Hutchinson 50
Saturday, March 11
Highland Park 79, Hutchinson 46
Derby 67, Blue Valley North 66, OT
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2022-23 winter season for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I, as well as the entire state of Kansas at the high school level is now complete with the completions of the state basketball tournaments this past weekend.
As the AVCTL I played out through the regular season, things continued on in the postseason with the AVCTL I league basketball champions, the Derby girls and Hutchinson boys, continuing leave marks at the state level as the both Derby teams finished in 3rd place at the Class 6A level while the AVCTL I boys’ champion, the Hutchinson Salthawks, finished in 4th place at the Class 5A level.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams finished the 2022-23 basketball season :
CAMPUS
The Campus Lady Colts finished at the bottom of the AVCTL I after going all season without a win as they finished 0-20, 0-12. The Colt boys, meanwhile, finished in 4th place in the AVCTL I standings with a 7-14, 6-6 record.
DERBY
Both Derby teams qualified for and finished in 3rd place in the boys and girls Class 6A basketball tournaments. The Lady Panthers began their state tournament run this past Thursday with a 43-38 win over Olathe Northwest in the opening round of the state tournament, but the Lady Panthers lost in the semifinals 50-42 to Blue Valley North before bouncing back in the consolation championship with a 43-30 victory over Blue Valley to earn 3rd place in Class 6A. The Derby girls finished the season with a 22-3, 12-0 record. The Panther boys, meanwhile, opened their state tournament run with a 64-54 win over Olathe South in the opening round on Wednesday before falling 49-46 to Andover in the semifinals and bouncing back on Saturday to defeat Blue Valley North 67-66 in overtime to earn 3rd place in Class 6A. The Panthers finished the season with a 18-7, 8-4 record.
HUTCHINSON
The Salthawk boys qualified for the Class 5A state tournament and finished in 4th place. The Salthawk boys opened their state tournament run with a 84-51 victory over Pittsburg on Thursday, but that was the only win the Salthawks earned in the state tournament as they lost 71-50 to Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals before falling 79-46 to Highland Park in the consolation championship. The Salthawks finished the season as the AVCTL I champions with a 22-3, 11-1 record. The Lady Salthawks, meanwhile, finished the season in 2nd place in the AVCTL I with a 16-6, 10-2 record.
MAIZE
The Eagle boys basketball team finished the season in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Eagles finished in 7th place with a 3-17, 2-10 record.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Mavericks boys basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament but lost 49-46 to Andover in the opening round to see their season come to an end with a 18-5, 9-3 record. The Lady Mavericks, meanwhile, finished in third place in the AVCTL I with a 16-6, 8-4 record.
NEWTON
The Newton boys’ basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a 2-17, 2-10 record while the Lady Railers finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 7-14, 4-8 record.
SALINA SOUTH
The Lady Cougars finished the 2022-23 season in 4th place in the AVCTL I with an 8-13, 6-6 record while the Cougar boys finished in 7th place with a 1-19, 0-12 record.