AVCTL I Recap Week 3

After two weeks of the 2024 high school football season in the state of Kansas, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has a pair of undefeated teams and three teams still searching for their initial wins of the 2024 seasons.

The Salina South Cougars are one of those three football teams still searching for their first victory of the season, but the Cougars boys are also the only soccer team to be undefeated in the early stages of the season.

The Lady Cougars are also in 2nd place in the AVCTL I in volleyball with an 8-5, 3-0 record.

Derby and Maize South are the two AVCTL I football teams undefeated after two weeks of the season while Campus and Valley Center are the other two AVCTL I teams joining Salina South still searching for their initial football wins of the season.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL I teams did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team dropped to 0-2 this season Friday when it was defeated 77-0 against Derby. The Colts will look for their first win of the season Friday night when they play host to Salina Central. …

Volleyball – The Lady Colt volleyball team competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Colts defeated Emporia 25-19, 26-24 but lost 25-22, 25-15 against Valley Center, 25-9, 25-14 against Andover and 25-13, 25-19 against Andale.

Soccer – The Colt soccer team kicked its way to a 4-1 win against Winfield last Thursday in the 2nd round of the Campus-Goddard tournament. The Colts scored a 2-1 win against Buhler in the final round Saturday. The Colts lost 6-1 against Eisenhower Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 2-0 Friday night with a 77-0 victory against Campus. The Panthers will play at Salina South this Friday night. … The Lady Panther volleyball team dropped a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday at Salina South. The Lady Panthers lost 25-22, 25-19 against Salina South and 25-19, 25-18 against Hutchinson. … The Panther soccer team defeated Andover Central 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team scored its first win of the season Friday when it defeated Valley Center 13-0. The Salt Hawks will look for their 2nd win Friday when they play at Maize. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday at Salina South. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 18-25, 27-25, 25-22 against Salina South, but bounced back to defeat Derby 25-19, 25-18. … The Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Andover Central 2-1 last Thursday. The Salt Hawks kicked their way to a 1-1 tie with Newton Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season in as many games Friday when it was defeated 27-14 against Andover. The Eagles will play their first home game of the season this Friday when they play host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team traveled to Valley Center Tuesday for an AVCTL I triangular and the Lady Eagles lost 25-19, 25-8 against Valley Center. … The Eagle soccer team lost 1-0 against Andover on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team opened AVCTL I play Friday with a 55-22 victory against Salina South. The Mavericks will continue with AVCTL I play Friday when they play at Valley Center. … The Maverick soccer team defeated Bishop Carroll in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament last Thursday, winning 4-2 on penalty kicks. The Mavericks had the tables turned in the final match of their tournament Saturday as they lost on penalty kicks 5-3 against Wichita Southeast. The Mavericks defeated Goddard 8-0 Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered a 55-22 loss against Maize South Friday to fall to 0-2 on the season. The Cougars will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Derby. … The Lady Cougars competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday and finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Cougars defeated Abilene 25-18, 18-25, 25-22 and Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-20 as well as Smoky Valley 25-19, 19-25, 25-20. The Lady Cougars lost 25-15, 25-16 against Beloit and fell 25-22, 25-19 against Hillsboro. The Lady Cougars swept an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday, defeating Derby 25-22, 25-19 and Hutchinson 18-25, 27-25, 25-22. … The Cougar soccer team defeated St. Mary’s Academy 3-0 last Thursday in the semifinals of the Salina South soccer tournament. The Cougars won their initial Salina South invitational tournament Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Hays in the championship match. The Cougars improved to 5-0 this season Tuesday with a 12-0 victory against Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team fell to 0-2 this season Friday when they lost 13-0 against Hutchinson. The Hornets will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Hornets defeated Wichita East 25-20, 25-15 and topped Campus 25-22, 25-15 but lost 18-25, 25-22, 25-10 against Bishop Carroll and fell 25-17, 25-20 against Andale. The Lady Hornets swept an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday, defeating Maize 25-19, 25-8 and Campus 25-20, 22-25, 25-17. … The Hornet soccer team defeated Mulvane 8-0 last Thursday in the 2nd round of the Ark City tournament. The Hornets earned their third straight victory Saturday with a 5-0 win against Augusta in the final round of the Ark City tournament. The Hornets defeated Ark City 8-0 Tuesday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 1 0 2 0

Maize South 1 0 2 0

Hutchinson 1 0 1 1

Maize 0 0 0 2

Campus 0 1 0 2

Salina South 0 1 0 2

Valley Center 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 13

Derby 77, Campus 0

Andover 27, Maize 14

Maize South 55, Salina South 22

Hutchinson 13, Valley Center 0

Friday, September 20

Salina Central at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Maize

Maize South at Valley Center