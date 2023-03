AVCTL-I Girls Honorees Announced

Jackson Schneider March 13, 2023

AVCTL-I GIRLS MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Addy Brown, Derby DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Avery Lowe, Maize South COACHES OF THE YEAR – Dan Harrison, Derby & Conor Reilly, Hutchinson AVCTL DIV I GIRLS 1ST TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL Addy Brown 12 Derby Sophie Hurley 11 Maize South Avery Lowe 12 Maize South Josie McLean 12 Hutchinson Grace Posch 10 Hutchinson Destiny Smith 11 Derby AVCTL DIV I GIRLS 2ND TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL Olivia Antonowich 12 Newton Paityn Fritz 9 Salina South Aliyah Green 10 Hutchinson Amani Lipscomb 11 Maize South Brynley Smith 11 Maize Jaden Wilson 11 Derby AVCTL DIV I GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION NAME GRADE SCHOOL Hannah Ames 12 Hutchinson Camryn Entz 12 Newton Lauren Harris 12 Salina South Elena Herbel 12 Salina South Ava Howie 11 Maize South Libby Jackson 12 Hutchinson Avery Kelly 11 Derby Maci Kratzer 12 Maize South Brylie Laake 12 Campus Maggie Salsbury 12 Maize Madison Smith 11 Derby

