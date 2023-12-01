AVCTL-I Fall Wrap Up

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 11 2

Hutchinson 5 1 7 3

Maize South 4 2 8 3

Newton 2 4 3 6

Maize 2 4 5 6

Campus 2 4 2 7

Salina South 0 6 0 9

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season is now complete across the high school ranks in the state of Kansas and like most leagues, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had its share of victories and defeats, both at the local and state level.

The Maize South Maverick soccer team won the Class 5A state championship, the Salina South Cougar soccer team finished in 3rd place in the state soccer tournament while the Derby Panthers finished in 2nd place in the Class 6A football tournament while the Maize South Lady Mavericks finished in 3rd place at the Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did during the 2023 fall season :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished 2023 with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 14-21 record. … The Colt soccer team finished its season with a 6-10 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team played all the way to the Class 6A state championship game before falling 22-19 against Gardner-Edgerton. The Panthers finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record as they lost the first game of the season, put together an 11-game winning streak before falling in the final game of the season. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-23 record. … The Panther soccer team saw their season end after a 7-9-1 campaign.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team finished 2023 with a 7-3 campaign as the Salt Hawks lost 27-20 against AVCTL I rival Maize South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 9-23 record. … The Salt Hawk soccer team saw its season come to a close after a 7-9-1 campaign.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team compiled a 5-6 record, winning a pair of Class 5A playoff games but falling in the sectional round against Eisenhower. … The Lady Eagles volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-22 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 4-11-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished 2023 with an 8-3 record, falling against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the sectional round of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team placed 3rd in the state tournament after a 37-5 season. … The Maverick soccer team finished 2023 with a 20-1 record and the Class 5A state championship.

NEWTON

The Railer football finished with a 3-6 record in 2023. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-13 record. … The Railer soccer team saw its 2023 season come to a close Tuesday when it lost 1-0 against Salina South in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship. The Railers finished the season with a 15-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished 0-9 in 2023. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-22 record. … The Cougar soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 15-6 record and finished 4th in the Class 5A state tournament.