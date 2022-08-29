AVCTL-I Fall Preview

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 has muliple football teams that played all the way to the final game of their seasons in 2021, but the conference did not win any football state championships in 2021, all seven of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division 1 teams are hoping to change that fact in 2022, but they will have to get through each other before any of that can become a reality. The Derby Panthers played all the way into the Class 6A state championship game, but the Panthers fell 41-21 to Blue Valley Northwest in that state title game. One classification down, the Maize Eagles played all the way to the Class 5A state championship game, but like the Panthers, the Eagles had to watch their opponent celebrate as Maise High School lost the Class 5A state football championship game 28-14 against Mill Valley. Here is a look at each of the 7 different high schools, and their fall sports teams, in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 :

CAMPUS

The Campus Colt football team is looking for a rebuilding season this year as they are looking to improve on 2021 when Campus was able to earn only one victory. The Colts will look to build on that 1-8 2021 campaign on Friday, September 2 when they open the season playing at Goddard. … The Colts are coming off a season that saw them post a 4-12-1 overall record and they are scheduled to open the 2022 season Monday, September 1 when they host Andover Central. The Lady Colts are coming off a season that saw them win just 8 matches as they finished the 2021 season 8-25 overall. The Campus spikers opened the season this past weekend in Hutchinson in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Campus cross country teams are scheduled to compete in the Wichita Southeast meet on Saturday, September 17. The Campus girls’ tennis team will begin the 2022 season on its home courts when they play host to the 2022 Campus Invitational. … Opens Monday, August 29, at Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Panthers have had a successful football program throughout school history and 2021 was no different as the Panthers played all the way into the Class 6A state championship game. But, this year the Panthers are still looking to take things one step further as last year the Panthers made it to the championship game, but came home with a 2nd place finish. In 2022 the Panthers are looking to add another state championship. The Panther football team, which finished with a 11-1 record last years, is scheduled to kick off the 2022 campaign on Friday, September 2 when they play host to Manhattan High School. …. The Panther soccer team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Tuesday, August 30 when they play host to Wichita Northwest. … The Lady Panthers are coming off a 2021 season that saw them compile a 27-12 record and they began the 2022 season Saturday, August 27 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament in Hutchinson. … The Derby cross country teams are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they run in a meet in Great Bend. … The Derby Lady Panther tennis team is scheduled to open the season on Thursday, September 1 when they compete in McPherson. … Opens the season by hosting a meet on Monday, August 29.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson Salthawks are looking to take a step closer towards success this year in multiple sports, including the football field where they were just one victory shy of posting a winning season as the Salthawks finished the 2021 season with a 4-5 record and will look to build a winning season Friday, September 2 when they play host to Goddard Eisenhower in the season opener. … The Salthawks are scheduled to begin the 2022 soccer season Tuesday, August 30 at Buhler. … The Lady Salthawks are coming off a successful 2021 season which saw them post a 33-8 record and they will look to build on that success when they began the 2022 season Saturday, August 27 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament, which they hosted. … The Hutchinson cross country teams will begin the season on Saturday, September 3 when they run in a meet in Augusta. … The Lady Salthawks tennis team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, September 1 when they compete in the Salina Central Invitational. … The Hutchinson girls’ golf team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Monday, August 29 when they compete in the Derby tournament.

MAIZE

The Maize Eagle football team put together an 11-3 record in 2021. That is a good season for any team, but it was one victory shy of the Eagles goal before last season and one win shy of what their goal is heading into the 2022 season. The goal : a state championship. Last year, the Eagles played all the way to the Class 5A state championship game, but came out on the short end of a 28-14 contest to Shawnee Mill Valley. This season the Eagles will look to rebound when they begin play on Friday, September 2 when they begin the season on the road against Topeka High. The Eagles soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday, August 30 at Wichita South. … The Lady Eagles are coming off a season that saw them post a 17-21 record and they will look to rebound this year when they begin the season at Hutchinson in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Maize cross country teams are scheduled to begin their season Saturday, September 10 when they run in a meet in Emporia. … The Lady Eagles opened the 2022 girls’ season at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational, but results from that tournament were not reported. … The Lady Eagle golf team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Monday, August 30 when they compete in a meet in Derby.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team is coming off a season in 2021 that saw them put together a 6-4 record and they will open the 2022 season in familiar territory as they open the campaign on Friday, September 2 by playing host to Andover High School on the Maize South home turf. … The Mavericks are coming off a 7-2 season in 2021 and will begin the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, August 30 when they play host to Andover High School. … The Lady Mavericks are coming off a season that saw them put together a 30-11 record in 2021. The year the Maize South Lady Mavericks opened the season in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. The Maize South cross country teams are scheduled to begin their seasons Saturday, September 10 when they compete at Emporia. … The Lady Mavericks opened the 2022 girls’ tennis season at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational, but results from that tournament were not reported. The Lady Maverick golf squad is scheduled to begin the 2022 season Monday, August 29 when they compete in the Derby Invitational.

NEWTON

The Newton Railroader football team is looking to build its program bigger than what it saw in 2021 when the Railroaders earned just two victories and finished at 2-7 on the season. Newton is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 when they play host to Valley Center in the season opener for both teams. … The Railroaders soccer team is scheduled to kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 at Valley Center. … The Lady Railroadrs posted a 17-19 record a year ago and the Newton girls began the 2022 season in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. The Newton cross country teams are scheduled to begin the 2022 season when they run in a meet at Wichita State University on Saturday, September 3. … The Newton girls tennis team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, September 1 at McPherson. … The Newton girls’ golf team is scheduled to play in its first meet of the 2022 season on Monday, August 29 at Derby.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team is looking for bigger things in 2022 as they are trying to regroup from a 2021 season that saw them earn just one victory all season as they finished the year 1-8. The Cougars will look for more things when they open the season Friday, September 2 when they begin the season in the annual Mayor’s Cup football against cross town rival, Salina Central. The Cougar soccer team is scheduled to kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they play host to Ark City. … The Lady Cougars are looking for big things from their squad in 2022 after they suffered through a 13-25 season in 2021 and they will look for those big things when they begin the season in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Salina South cross country teams are scheduled to begin their seasons on Thursday, September 1 when they run in a meet at Great Bend. … The Lady Cougar tennis team began its season on Thursday, August 27 when they competed against cross-town rival, Salina Central in a singles meet on the Salina Central courts. … The Lady Cougar golf team is scheduled to begin the season Monday, August 29 when they travel to Hays for a dual against the Lady Indians.