AVCTL-I Fall Preview

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 1

Goddard at Campus

Derby at Manhattan

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Topeka at Maize

Maize South at Andover

Newton at Valley Center

Salina Central at Salina South

Friday, September 8

Campus at Maize South

Salina South at Derby

Newton at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is coming off a successful 2022 fall campaign but looking for more in 2023.

The AVCTL I saw one state champion last fall but had one state runner-up, one 3rd place state finish and three other teams played at state competition level, but fell shy of earning the ultimate goals.

Derby High School saw its football team play into the Class 6A sub-state round before bowing out while the Panther soccer team qualified for the Class 6A state quarterfinals before bowing out.

Maize South High School won the Class 5A state championship in soccer while Maize High School played for the Class 5A state championship in football before bowing out to Mill Valley Hight School.

On the volleyball court, Hutchinson High School finished 3rd in the Class 5A state tournament while Maize High School qualified for the 5A state tournament but failed to advance out of pool play.

Here is a look at what the 7 AVCTL I schools are getting prepared for in the 2023 fall season :

CAMPUS

The Colts football team is looking for more success in 2023 after scoring one victory last year. The Colts will begin their search for more victories in 2023 this Friday night when they host Goddard in a non-AVCTL I contest. … The Lady Colt volleyball team is also looking for more success in 2023 as the Lady Colts are coming off a campaign that saw them post a 12-24 record. One of those victories was in the opening round of the sub-state tournament, but that was not enough to keep their season alive more than just one more match. This season the Lady Colts opened action by going 1-4 in the preseason AVCTL I tournament, with that victory coming against Goddard. … The Colt soccer team is coming off a season that saw them post a 5-11-1 record, but none of those 5 victories came in AVCTL I action. This year the Colts are scheduled to begin their season Tuesday at Andover Central.

DERBY

The Panthers are coming off a 2022 season that saw them come up two victories shy of their ultimate goal as they finished the season with a 9-3 record, falling to Manhattan in the Class 5A sub-state championship game. The Panthers will look to finish the goal this season, which begins this Friday night when they play at Manhattan, the team that ended their 2022 season when the Panthers lost 28-23. … The Lady Panther volleyball team is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw them finish with a 16-23 record and fall in their first match in the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers opened the 2023 season this past Saturday when they posted a 2-3 record at McPherson with 2-0 victories against Goddard and Campus, 2-0 losses against McPherson and Valley Center and a 2-1 loss against Andover. … The Panther soccer team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with a 14-5 record, as they qualified for the Class 6A quarterfinal round before falling to Washburn Rural to see their season come to an end. The Panthers will begin the 2023 season this Tuesday night against Wichita Northwest.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team finished 2022 with an 8-3 record, winning a pair of playoff games before bowing out against AVCTL I rival Maize in the 3rd round. The Salt Hawks will look for more this season, which begins this Friday night when the Hawks play at Eisenhower High School to begin the 2023 season. … The Lady Hawks volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season which saw them put together a 32-9 record and finish in 3rd place in the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Hawks opened the 2023 season by hosting one of the AVCTL preseason tournaments where they posted a 2-3 record with victories against Dodge City and Buhler, but dropping matches against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Eisenhower High School and Andover Central. … The Salt Hawk soccer team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with a 6-10 record and falling in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. This season the Hutchinson soccer team is scheduled to begin its campaign this Tuesday when they play host to Buhler High School.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team won 12 games in 2022, but it was the one game it lost that has sat with them and propelled them on to what they hope will be a completed goal in 2023. The Eagles won their first 12 games in 2022 to qualify them for the Class 5A state championship game against Mill Valley, but it was Mill Valley that scored a 28-14 victory to win the state championship. The Eagles will begin their trek to finish that state championship goal this Friday night when they open the 2023 campaign by hosting Topeka High School. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team is coming off a .500 season that saw them take an 18-17 record into postseason action, but the Lady Eagles lost their first match in the sub-state tournament to finish with an even 18-18 record. This year the Lady Eagles began their season in the AVCTL preseason tournament where they went 3-2 on the day, with wins against Newton, Wichita Southeast and Garden City but falling against Emporia and Andale. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 12-6 record, falling in the 2nd round of the sub-state tournament. This year the Eagles begin their 2023 campaign Tuesday night when they play host to Wichita South.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team is coming off a 4-5 campaign in 2022 that saw them fall in the opening round of postseason action. This year the Mavericks are looking for better things as they begin the 2023 campaign this Friday night when they begin the season at Andover High School. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team is coming off a season that saw them compile a 31-4 record and qualify for the Class 5A state tournament, but the Lady Mavericks went 0-3 in the state tournament and did not advance out of pool play to finish the season with a 31-7 record. This year the Lady Mavericks opened their campaign this past Saturday at the Hays tournament where they won the championship as they defeated Hays-TMP, Scott City and Hays High in pool play to advance to the bracketed portion where they defeated Beloit 2-1 in the semifinals before topping Olathe West 2-1 in the championship. … The Maverick soccer team took to the pitch 20 different times in 2022 and 20 different times the Mavericks left the soccer pitch victorious. The Mavericks will look to defend that Class 5A state championship this season, which begins this Tuesday when they play at Andover.

NEWTON

The Railers football team is looking for better things in 2023 after putting together a 3-5 record in 2022 which saw them bow out of the playoffs in the opening round. This season Newton will begin things this Friday night when they open the season at Valley Center. … The Lady Railer volleyball team is coming a 23-17 season which saw them win their opening match in sub-state play, but drop their second to end their season. The Lady Railers began their season in the AVCTL preseason tournament where they went 3-2 with wins against Emporia, Wichita Southeast and Andale, but suffered losses against Maize and Garden City. … The Railer soccer team is coming off a season that saw them qualify for the Class 5A final four, but drop their final two matches of the season and finish in 4th place in 5A and ultimately finish with a 17-4 record. This season the Railers will look to take that final step and it all begins with their first kicks which will happen Tuesday at McPherson.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team enters the 2023 season looking to snap a 15-game losing streak, which dates back to September 17, 2021 when they defeated Campus High School 34-16. That 15 game losing streak included all nine of the Cougars’ 2022 games and the next step in ending that skid will come this Friday night when Salina South football begins the 2023 campaign against cross-town rival Salina Central. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team, meanwhile, is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 14-24 record and bow out of action after the 2nd match in the 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars opened the 2023 season this past Saturday in the Hays tournament where they posted a 2-3 record as they defeated Colby 2-1 twice on the day, once during pool play and in the consolation finals. During other action the Lady Cougars lost to Beloit 2-0, Olathe West 2-1 and Hays TMP 2-1. … The Cougar soccer team is coming off an 8-9 campaign in 2022 that saw them drop their first match in postseason play to complete their season. This year the Cougars will look for more success when they open the season Thursday when they play host to Arkansas City.