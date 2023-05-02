AVCTL-9 Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 8 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Maize South 7 3 .700 13 5 .722

Salina South 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Maize 6 4 .600 10 8 .556

Campus 4 6 .400 7 9 .438

Newton 2 8 .200 2 10 .167

Hutchinson 1 7 .125 2 10 .167

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

ATVTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 8 2 .800 10 5 .667

Campus 6 2 .750 6 8 .429

Maize South 7 5 .583 9 9 .500

Salina South 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Maize 3 5 .375 7 7 .500

Newton 3 7 .300 7 9 .438

Hutchinson 0 8 .000 0 12 0.000

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 4 0 1.000 11 1 .917

Maize South 3 0 1.000 12 0 1.000

Newton 3 0 1.000 8 4 .667

Hutchinson 1 2 .333 5 8 .385

Derby 1 3 .250 7 6 .538

Salina South 1 4 .200 4 9 .308

Campus 0 4 .000 2 10 .167

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature likes to make her presence known in the state of Kansas during the spring for high school sports seasons and she finally made her presence known this past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I with several events and activities either postponed or canceled.

But there were still quite a few events and activities completed this past week in the AVCTL I, here is a look at what each school did this past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team got swept by Derby 18-3 and 7-4 on Tuesday while the Lady Colt soccer team lost 7-0 to Maize Tuesday. The Lady Colt soccer team also dropped a 3-1 match against Newton Thursday. The Campus track teams competed at Hutchinson Friday where the Colt boys finished in 11th place with 24 points while the Lady Colts finished in 6th place with 54 points. The Lady Colt softball team split with Maize Friday, losing the opening game 11-1, but rebounding to win the nightcap 11-10.

DERBY

The Lady Panther soccer team dropped a 3-2 match against Newton Tuesday while the Lady Panther softball team swept Campus Tuesday, winning 18-3 and 7-4. The Lady Panther soccer team dropped a 3-0 match against Maize South Thursday while the Derby track teams competed at Arkansas City Friday where both teams won team titles as the Panther boys finished with 115 points for the team title while the Lady Panthers scored 104 points to win the championship.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team dropped a 3-2 match against Salina South Tuesday and rebounded by Thursday to knock off Arkansas City 10-0. The Hutchinson track teams hosted a meet Friday where the boys finished in 5th place with 80 points while the Lady Salt Hawks finished in 4th place with 90 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Salina South Tuesday, winning 4-3 and 6-3 while the Eagle baseball team got swept by Salina South, falling 6-4 and 7-4 with the 2nd game going into extra innings. The Lady Eagle soccer team scored a 3-0 win over Campus Tuesday and also defeated Salina South 3-0 Thursday. The Maize track teams competed at Hutchinson Friday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 85.3 points while the Lady Eagles finished in 2nd place with 91 points. The Lady Eagle softball team split its doubleheader Friday with Campus, winning the opener 11-1 but dropping the 2nd game 11-10. The Eagle baseball team was limited to just one game in the Lawrence Free State tournament on Saturday and scored a 5-1 victory over Jefferson City’s Capital City High School in that lone game.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks softball team split its doubleheader with Goddard Tuesday, winning the 1st game 10-0 but falling in the 2nd game 2-1. The Maverick baseball team got swept by Goddard Tuesday, falling 13-6 and 7-1 while the Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 2-0 shutout victory Tuesday over Andover Central. The Lady Maverick soccer team scored another shutout Thursday, winning 3-0 over Derby. The Maverick baseball team swept Salina South Friday, winning 5-3 and 5-3 while the Lady Maverick softball team split its doubleheader with Salina South, winning the 1st game 10-0 but falling 12-8 in the 2nd game.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer soccer team scored a 3-2 win over Derby Tuesday and also picked up a 3-1 win over Campus Thursday. The Newton baseball team split its doubleheader with Andover Friday, winning the opener 5-3 but falling 5-4 in the nightcap.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team got swept by Maize 4-3 and 6-3 Tuesday while the Cougar baseball team swept Maize in its AVCTL I doubleheader, winning 6-4 and 7-4, with the 2nd game going into extra innings. The Lady Cougar soccer team kicked its way to a 3-2 victory in overtime Tuesday against Hutchinson. The Salina South track teams competed at McPherson Thursday where the boys finished in 6rh place with 33 points while the Lady Cougars finished in 4th place with 52 points. The Lady Cougar soccer team dropped a 3-0 match against Maize Thursday. The Cougar baseball team scored a doubleheader sweep against Maize South Friday, winning 5-3 and 6-3 while the Lady Cougar softball team split its doubleheader with Maize South Friday, losing the opener 10-0, but coming back to win the nightcap 12-8.