Automated Toll System To Be Installed

The Kansas Turnpike is going cashless.

Authorities say, effective about a year from now, cameras that can scan license plates will be up and running along the turnpike, enabling KTA to issue bills through the mail rather than forcing motorists to stop and fumble for change as they drive across the Sunflower State.

Tolling equipment will be located above the mainline of the Kansas Turnpike to collect tolls using a K-TAG (or compatible device) or a license plate. Drivers relying on their license plate will receive a mailed bill and can pay online.

Current KTAG users will still have their own system that enables them to pay 30-percent less than the motorists who are billed through the mail.

Kansas Turnpike Authority Photo