Auto Body Team Building in Salina

By this spring there will be a brand new location in Salina specializing in collision repair. Auto Body Team broke ground on a new facility in South Salina Wednesday afternoon.

Auto Body Team already has shops in Enid, Oklahoma, and in Hutchinson. Ken Hunnell tells KSAL News Salina quickly became a prime location when they started looking to expand .

Hunnell says Auto Body Team is about “first class auto repair”. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/ken-02.mp3

The Auto Body Team facility, located at 3240 S 9th Street, will be built brand new from the ground up. Hunnell would have preferred to renovate an existing facility, but when he didn’t find anything appealing decided to build new.

Auto Body Team will employ 18 – 20 people when it opens. Hunnell says prior to the ground breaking he spoke to auto body students at Salina Area Technical College about job opportunities with the potential to earn six figures a year.

Construction will begin immediately, and Auto Body Team is expected to be open by the end of May.