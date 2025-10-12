Authors to Gather in Salina

Kansas Authors will gather in Salina at a bookstore to participate in what has become an annual event.

Red Fern Booksellers invites everyone to come find your next favorite local author. The store’s third Local Authors’ Fair event is scheduled for Sunday, October 19th.

Each of these writers will have their books available for purchase. Several genres will be represented at this fair, including Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Romance, Mystery, Poetry, and General Fiction.

Authors that are coming to the event include:

Jamie Bosse

Willa R. Finnegan

Tim (T.D.) Keane

Sherry Krehbiel

Mary L. Schmidt

Julie Stielstra

Michael Travis

Randall Weber

The event will celebrate the talents of each authors All will be present to engage with visitors and autograph their books.

Red Fern Booksellers Local Authors’ Fair is Sunday, Oct. 19th, from 3-5pm at the bookstore located at 106 S Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.