Authorities Warn of Potential Fake Utility Workers

Authorities are warning of a man posing as a utility worker asking to gain entry in to homes in south Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says they got a report of a man that appeared to be posing himself as a gas utility worker this week. This comes during the same time that multiple burglaries have been reported around south Salina. Police though, are unsure if they are related.

Forrester reminds the public that if you’re unsure about a utility worker, to ask for their credentials or call the service they claim to be with in order to verify if they actually have workers in the area.