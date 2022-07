Authorities in the south-central Kansas town of Arkansas City are looking for a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Makayla Nichole Robinson was last seen Wednesday on the north side of town. She is described as Caucasian, a little under five feet tall with a very slim build.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair that reportedly was recently dyed purple. Family members say the teen may be in or on her way to Oklahoma. If you see Makayla or know her whereabouts, call Arkansas City police.