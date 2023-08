Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it from a downtown parking lot.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, a 25-year-old female lost the keys to her 2007 BMW while she was at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, 121 N. Santa Fe.

The woman told investigators she went home with a friend and when she returned to the lot around 9:40pm – the BMW was gone.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video. The gold colored sedan has Kansas tag: 362 RML.