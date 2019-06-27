Salina, KS

Authorities Continue to Follow Leads in Unsolved Murder

Todd PittengerJune 25, 2019

Authorities are continuing to follow leads in an unsolved Saline County murder which happened three years ago.

Back on June 25th, 2016, 57-year-old Lori Heimer was found deceased in her home in rural Saline County. Her body was found on the family’s 80-acre farm near Assaria, just south of Salina.

Investigators from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation  and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads in an effort to hold Heimer’s attacker accountable. The KBI says on the anniversary of her murder, the investigation is active and ongoing, but the case remains unsolved.

At the time of her death, Heimer operated Lori’s Poodle Patch, a dog breeding business, from her rural home. Authorities continue to seek information from anyone who had contact with Heimer through this dog business, in the month of June 2016.

Anyone with information about the death of Lori Heimer is urged to contact 1-800-KS-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

