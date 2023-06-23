Authorities Add 5 Kansas Lakes to Blue-Green Algae Warning List

Seven Kansas lakes are now in warning-status with respect to blue-green-algae levels.

Yesterday, health and environment officials added the following five lakes the state’s blue-green-algae-advisory list, boosting them from “watch” to “warning” status: Cedar Lake in Johnson County; Harvey County East Lake; Sedgwick County’s Lake Afton; Marion Lake in Marion County; and Jewell County’s Lovewell Lake.

All five reportedly join Webster Lake in Rooks County and Wellington in Sumner County, both of which had been listed previously.

Meanwhile, both Pomona Lake in Osage County and Woodland Park Pond in Sedgwick County were pulled for the warning-status list on Thursday.