Author to Speak at Car Museum

A best-selling author will speak at the at the Garage automotive museum in Salina.

Roxie Yonkey will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at The Garage, 134 S. Fourth Street, on May 4th. The book presentation is at 6 p.m. in the museum’s library. She will be in the lobby of The Garage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for signings. Patrons may buy a copy that day to read along with her.

“I’m excited to speak about my auto-related Secret Kansas articles at The Garage,” Yonkey said. “One article is devoted to how a conversation with friends in 2014 led to the opening of The Garage in 2022.”

The song “Home on the Range” is 150 years old this year, so the presentation begins with its story. Yonkey will next highlight: how an inspiration from a pocket notebook fueled Walter P. Chrysler’s success; and “Nostalgia at the Pump,” Norton’s restored service stations. Chrysler’s boyhood home is in Ellis, Kansas, where he worked in the railroad machine shop. Each year a growing number of restored vintage stations are beautifying Kansas towns.

How well do you know Kansas? Two rounds of Kansas trivia will show what you know. The winner will receive a pack of naturally filtered Longford Water.

The book tour is also a research opportunity for Yonkey’s upcoming books, Historic Kansas Roadsides and Amazing Kansas. The author is also preparing another book featuring famous Kansas women. During the presentation, patrons may advise her who she should include.

Secret Kansas is Yonkey’s third published book. She wrote the best-seller 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die and the Kansas section of the Midwest Road Trip Adventures book. Yonkey and the other road trip book authors are writing Midwest State Park Adventures for a summer release date. She has written about Kansas for over 30 years and amassed numerous awards.