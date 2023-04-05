Author to Sign Books at Library

A Kansas native will be signing copies of her new book in Salina later this month.

According to the Salina Public Library, Debra Stenstrom, will be at the library for a book signing for her children’s book, “It’s Okay to Be Different”, on April 15th from 1-3 p.m.

Published in November of 2022, “It’s Okay to Be Different” shares the story of a special needs puppy named Dumplin who was rescued and loved for 10 years. Crippled at birth, Dumplin’s story shows how she was able to overcome obstacles and make the best out of life. With themes of compassion and unconditional love, this book is sure to touch the hearts of its readers.

Debra Anne Stenstrom lived in the Kansas City area for 36 years. After graduating high school in Spring Hill, Kansas in 1975 she studied hospitality management for two years at Johnson County Community college in 1990. She has always had a love for animals, so in 1992, she began working at a Lenexa, Kansas animal clinic. She went on to become a professional groomer which she continued for nearly 27 years. Currently, she operates a small animal hospital in Junction City, Kansas with her husband. Her two children and three grandsons also live in Kansas.