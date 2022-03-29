Author to Sign Books at Library

A Kansas author will host a book-signing event at Salina Public Library.

According to the library, author Lisa Short will sign copies of her newest book, “Nothing Short of a Miracle” on Saturday, April 9 from 2-4 p.m.

“Nothing Short of a Miracle” depicts the tale of one Kansas farm family and the difficulties they face following a tragic farm accident. Through their resolve and the backing of their community, they fight to save their livelihood and continue to grow crops that will feed their neighbors. It’s a story of faith, perseverance and hard work.

Short is a Kansas farm wife, mother and grandmother. The inspiration for writing this book stems from a real-life farm accident involving her son.

Zach Short was injured in a farming accident when he was shocked, and badly burned, while trying to put out a small fire on a piece of farm machinery in a field south of Salina. An auger boom on the machinery had come in contact with overhead power lines, and charged it with electricity. He was initially in critical condition, and it was unknown if he would survive. But after about 20 surgeries, including multiple skin grafts and the amputation of portions of both legs, he recovered.

Salina Public Library provides time and space for authors to sell and sign books. Guidelines and the application are available on the library’s website — www.salinapubliclibrary.org — under Programs & Services. For more information contact Librarian Lori Berezovsky at [email protected] salinapublic.org.