Austin Wiley named as Kansas Wesleyan Bowling coach

Kansas Wesleyan director of athletics Steve Wilson has named Austin Wiley as the new Kansas Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Bowling coach.

Wiley succeeds Todd Zenner, who served as the first coach of the KWU bowling program to lead the team in competitions.

“The theme of culture came up throughout my conversations with Austin. His vision for keeping the bowling program engaged on campus and in our community is impressive,” Wilson said. “He comes to the job with a service mindset, and he is extremely organized. I am excited to see Austin lead our bowling programs and carry on the solid tradition that Coach Zenner began.”

“I’m extremely excited to work with team this year and continue to add to the program’s success,” Wiley said. “Already knowing the team dynamics and player personalities I feel the team will hit the ground running and find their groove early. I’m looking forward to leading both teams to the national level and supporting the players in their academic endeavors.”

Kansas Wesleyan is a familiar place for Wiley, as he recently graduated from KWU with a degree is Sports Management and is currently working toward his MBA at KWU.

Wiley was a member of the KWU bowling team for three years, and was an integral part of helping KWU win the NAIA Unaffiliated Group Championship in March, and earn a berth in the Inaugural NAIA National Championship.

He also helped the Coyotes claim the 2020 SWIBC Conference Championship and earn a spot in the USBC Sectionals that were ultimately canceled by COVID-19. Wiley helped the Coyotes to an eighth-place finish in the 2019 USBC Sectionals.