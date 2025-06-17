Augustine Family Announces $1 Million Matching Gift to Expand Salina Family Healthcare

A matching gift will help power healthcare in Salina and across Kansas.

Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) is announcing a transformational $1 million matching challenge gift from the Augustine family, supporting the development of SFHC’s new, expanded healthcare facility in Salina.

When completed, the new facility located at 1001 Edison Place, will significantly expand SFHC’s capacity to provide integrated medical, dental, eye care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. It will also enhance training through the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program, which prepares physicians to serve in rural communities across Kansas.

To help power the vision, the Augustine family has pledged to match $1 for every $4 raised locally, up to $1 million in honor of their parents, Ted and Almita Augustine. Their gift is a cornerstone of SFHC’s $10 million locally focused fundraising effort.

“We are familiar with the need for health care in rural Kansas,” said Mark Augustine. “Both of our parents grew up in rural Kansas, and this is a meaningful way to help Salina and our community. We are excited to have our parents’ legacy honored through this new facility and by expanding access to care throughout Kansas.”

The matching challenge not only honors a family legacy, but invites others to join in accelerating impact. Every donation made locally will stretch further, increasing the campaign’s momentum and strengthening the future of care in the region.

“This is a defining moment,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, CEO of SFHC. “The new facility will allow us to deepen our commitment to health equity and serve even more families with dignity and compassion. We are so grateful for the Augustine family’s incredible generosity and vision—it sets the tone for what this campaign is all about.”

The Augustine gift comes at a critical time, as demand for services continues to rise and rural communities face mounting healthcare access challenges. With support from partners and local donors, SFHC’s new facility will help meet those challenges head-on. The matching dollars will come from the Ted and Almita Augustine Donor Advised Fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

“I can’t think of a more meaningful way to carry forward Ted and Almita’s legacy than through these final grants from their donor advised fund,” said Jessica Martin, President & Executive Director of the Greater

Picture Left to Right: Donna Augustine-Shaw, Mark Augustine, Dr. Bob Kraft