Augusta Uses 4th Quarter Comeback in Win over Cowboys; The Cowgirls Fall to 0-3

pictured is Keaton Hargrave, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Augusta 38 Abilene Cowgirls 25

Augusta – The Abilene Cowgirls were without their top-scorer Junior, Claira Dannefer Friday night which contributed to a season-low point total in their 13 point loss to the Lady Orioles. Dannefer is averaging 19.5 ppg and 10 rebounds through the first two games of the season. She is expected to return to the line-up Tuesday at Southeast of Saline.

Abilene trailed 13-6 at the end of the 1st quarter, 22-12 at halftime and 29-17 after 3 quarters. Their largest deficit was 15 points which was in the 4th quarter. The Cowgirls did have Juniors, Adin Bruna and Hannah Walter step-up. They finished with 6 and 5 points respectively and were Nex-Tech Wireless Co-Players of the Game.

Augusta 65 Abilene Cowboys 62

Augusta – The Augusta Orioles used an 11-0 run and shut down defense to pull-off a 4th quarter comeback victory over Abilene Friday night. Augusta trailed nearly the entire game and took their first lead with 1:24 to play in the 4th quarter on a pair of free-throws by LJ Riggs.

Augusta honored their 2002 State Championship boy’s team, that was coached by Terry Taylor. His son and current Freshman Boy’s Coach, Kyle Taylor was a Senior on that Team. Roger Lawrence, the current Head 8th Grade Boy’s Coach at Abilene Middle School, was an assistant coach on the 2002 team. Terry Taylor is currently an assistant under Lawrence on the 8th Grade team.

Abilene led 18-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 34-31 at halftime and had 10-point leads in each of the first 2 quarters. The Cowboys then took a 51-47 advantage into the final quarter. In the 4th, Abilene took a 59-54 lead on a pair of free throws by Cameron Vinduska with 2:59 to play in the game. The Cowboys wouldn’t score again until 8 seconds left in the game on a Weston Rock three-pointer. During that gap, Augusta scored 11 straight points. Marcus McClanahan sparked the run with a three-pointer. He connected on 6 three-pointers on the night for 18 points to lead the Orioles in scoring.

Abilene was led in scoring by Tristin Cottone, who finished with 17 points. The Nex-Tech Wireless Co-Players of the Game were Juniors, Stocton Timbrook and Keaton Hargrave, who both finished with a career-high 14 points in the loss.