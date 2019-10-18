Augusta Used Big First Half in 37-14 Victory Over Abilene

The Abilene Cowboys fell to 0-7 on the season with a 37-14 setback at Augusta Friday night.Â The Oriole offense was dominant as they scored on their first seven possessions.

The Abilene offense entered the game averaging only 144 yards per game but the Cowboys looked good early on, on their first series.Â They picked up a couple of first downs but fumbled on their own 40 yard line.Â Augustaâ€™s Hunter Henderson recovered the football.Â The Orioles Justin Clausing capped a six play drive with a 4 yard run with 6:33 to play in the first quarter that made the score 7-0 after the P.A.T.Â The Orioles started their second drive in even better field position at the Abilene 38 yard line and got a 2 yard touchdown run from Duke Lichlyter to take a 14-0 lead with the point after with 1:58 to play in the opening quarter.

Clausing would strike again on his second carry of the game on a 25 yard run with 9:22 to play in the half to make the score 20-0.Â The Orioleâ€™s Tyler Kohls then converted on a 22 yard field goal with 6:05 to play in the half to make the score 23-0 and the score would remain the same at halftime.

Augusta would go back to Clausing on the opening possession of the second half.Â On his third carry of the game he scored on a 66 yard run to increase the lead to 30-0 after the extra point with 10:00 to play in the 3rd.Â Abilene would finally get on the board with perhaps their most impressive drive of the season.Â The Cowboys put together a 13 play, 63 yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock.Â Jackson Randles would score on a 1 yard run.Â Devan Fouliard added the 2 point conversion to cut the lead to 30-8 with 3:39 to play in the 3rd quarter.

The Orioles put together their own 13 play drive that spanned 85 yards and took 5:47 off the clock.Â The key play on their drive was a fake punt in which they converted on a 4th and 9 at their own 35 yard line.Â Ryan Andrews picked up the first down, he is also their starting fullback and was the leading rusher in the game with 125 yards on 19 carries.Â It was back up Holt Williams who scored though on a 6 yard run with 9:13 to play in the game.Â The extra point gave Augusta a 37-8 advantage at the time.Â Abilene finished the scoring on the night with a Kaleb Becker to Camden Meeks 37 yard touchdown pass play on the final play of the game.

Abilene will wrap up the regular season next Friday at Ulysses.Â The Cowboys then likely will open the playoffs at McPherson in the first round.