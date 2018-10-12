Augusta Spoils Abilene’s Homecoming with a 34-27 Victory

The Abilene Cowboys remained winless at home as they fell 34-27 to Augusta on what was Abilene’s homecoming night. The Cowboys also had their two game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Orioles,who collected their second win of the season to improve to 2-5, while Abilene slipped to 3-4.

Abilene appeared to be in control as they scored 20 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to move ahead 27-14 after a James Mayden 55 yard run with 6:17 to play in the third quarter. The Orioles would counter with a 20-0 run of their own in the fourth quarter to get the seven point victory.

Augusta took advantage of great field position in the final quarter as they started at their own 49 yard line on their first touchdown of the fourth. Quarterback Jayden Wilson would connect with Ely Wilcox on a 14 yard touchdown pass play to pull the Orioles within 27-21 with 11:20 to play. Augusta then would squib kick the football and it bounced off an Abilene player and was recovered by the Oriole’s Lance Husselman at the Cowboy 26 yard line. Augusta needed just two plays and would get a 25 yard touchdown pass play from Wilson to Jett Hand with 10:40 to play which gave the Orioles a 28-27 lead after the extra point. Augusta would then get the ball back at the Abilene 6 yard line after the Cowboys were unable to successfully get off their punt attempt. The Orioles would then convert on a fourth and goal play from the Cowboy 5 yard line on a pass play from Wilson to Wilcox with 7:06 remaining in the game which turned out to be the winning points.

Wilson had a hand in four touchdowns on the night as he scored on a 1 yard run on the Orioles first drive of the game at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter which gave the Orioles a 7-0 lead. Abilene then countered with an 85 yard kick return by Dakotah Whiteley for a score to tie the game after the extra point. Augusta forced a three and out on Abilene’s first possession and then blocked the Cowboy’s punt attempt. The Orioles then took possession at the Abilene 34 yard line and would get a 2 yard touchdown run from Ryan Andrews to take a 14-7 lead after the PAT with :44 left in the first.

Abilene scored the only points of the second quarter on a 46 yard touchdown run from Whiteley to pull the Cowboys within 14-13 with 7:41 to play in the half. That would be the same score at halftime. Whiteley scored his third touchdown of the game on the opening possession of the third quarter on a 4th and goal play from the Oriole 4 yard line. Mayden added the two point conversion which gave Abilene their first lead of the game at 21-14 with 8:41 to play in the third.

Abilene will wrap up the regular season next week at home against Ulysses