An Augusta man is indicted on child pornography production and possession charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Truman Gentry faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of Production of Child Pornography, up to 30 years in prison for Advertising for Production of Child Pornography and up to 20 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography.

Gentry was indicted following an investigation by federal, state and local authorities.