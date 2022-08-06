Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 83 °

August Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The August list is online now.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, robbery, felony weapons charges, stalking, making criminal threats, fleeing and eluding, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,600 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests, and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

August Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Sal...

August 6, 2022 Comments

VIDEO: Auction Proceeds Donated For...

Top News

August 5, 2022

COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Up, D...

Kansas News

August 5, 2022

BUCK O’NEIL’S HALL OF FAME PLAQ...

Sports News

August 5, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Cases, Hospitalizat...
August 5, 2022Comments
Chamber Blue of Kansas
August 5, 2022Comments
Shot Fired at Sunset Park
August 5, 2022Comments
Tri-Rivers Past, Present,...
August 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra