August Most Wanted Online

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday morning.

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted , which was doubled to 48 in an effort to clear a large number of outstanding warrants, list generated over a dozen arrests. Those on the August list, which is back to the normal 24, are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, felony theft, firearm theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,912 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted