Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 50 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 3/21

K-State Athletics Press ReleaseMarch 22, 2018

A strong defensive effort and junior guard Barry Brown Jr.’s 18 points led K-State to a 50-43 win over upstart UMBC in the Second Round of the NCAA South Regional at the Spectrum Center on Sunday to advance the Wildcats to the Sweet 16.

K-State (24-11) meetd No. 5 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-10) in the South Region Semifinals at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The appearance is the 17th time in program history K-State has reached the Sweet 16, and their first bid since 2010. K-State also improved to 36-33 in tournament history, including a 7-5 record in the second round.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats play Kentucky on Thursday. Tipoff is at 8:37 pm with pregame at 7:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Annual Purple/White Spring Game Set for April...

March 21, 2018 6:03 am

K-State Tops Upstart UMBC, Advances to NCAA S...

March 19, 2018 6:32 am

K-State Tops (8) Creighton in NCAA Tournament...

March 17, 2018 9:54 am

Jayhawks Outlast Wildcats, Advance to Big 12 ...

March 9, 2018 10:12 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Domestic Dispute Lands Salina Woman...

A Salina woman was detained after she allegedly tried to attack a male victim with a knife and strug...

March 22, 2018 Comments

Homeless Man Injured in Alleged Alt...

Kansas News

March 22, 2018

Salina Man Threatens Victim with Ha...

Top News

March 22, 2018

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Top News

March 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Dispute Lands Sa...
March 22, 2018Comments
Homeless Man Injured in A...
March 22, 2018Comments
Kobach Announces Running ...
March 22, 2018Comments
Registration Open For For...
March 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH