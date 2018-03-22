AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 3/21

A strong defensive effort and junior guard Barry Brown Jr.’s 18 points led K-State to a 50-43 win over upstart UMBC in the Second Round of the NCAA South Regional at the Spectrum Center on Sunday to advance the Wildcats to the Sweet 16.

K-State (24-11) meetd No. 5 seed Kentucky Wildcats (25-10) in the South Region Semifinals at Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The appearance is the 17th time in program history K-State has reached the Sweet 16, and their first bid since 2010. K-State also improved to 36-33 in tournament history, including a 7-5 record in the second round.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats play Kentucky on Thursday. Tipoff is at 8:37 pm with pregame at 7:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.