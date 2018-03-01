AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 2/28

TCU used a late 9-0 run to outlast Kansas State, 66-59.

With the win, the Horned Frogs ran their winning streak to four games and moved into a tie for fourth place with the Wildcats with one regular season game to play.

The loss spoiled an impressive night by juniors Dean Wade and Barry Brown, Jr., who scored 41 of the team’s 59 points on a combined 17-of-24 shooting from the field. Wade went on to lead all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-14 field goals, while Brown added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before fouling out with 43 seconds left.

