AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 2/28

Pat StrathmanMarch 1, 2018

TCU used a late 9-0 run to outlast Kansas State, 66-59.

With the win, the Horned Frogs ran their winning streak to four games and moved into a tie for fourth place with the Wildcats with one regular season game to play.

The loss spoiled an impressive night by juniors Dean Wade and Barry Brown, Jr., who scored 41 of the team’s 59 points on a combined 17-of-24 shooting from the field. Wade went on to lead all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-14 field goals, while Brown added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before fouling out with 43 seconds left.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats host Baylor on Saturday. Tipoff is at one with pregame at noon on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018.

