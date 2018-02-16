Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 30 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 2/15

Pat StrathmanFebruary 16, 2018

Kansas State used a complete team effort, which included four players in double figures with a game-high 25 points from junior guard Barry Brown, Jr., to defeat Oklahoma State, 82-72, in front of 7,017 fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 Big 12) broke open a tightly-contested game with a 19-4 run to end the first half and were never threatened the rest of the way in maintaining a double-digit lead for the entire second half.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats host Iowa State on Saturday. Tipoff is at noon with pregame at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

First-Half Run Lifts K-State Past Oklahoma St...

February 14, 2018 11:19 pm

Big Second-Half Run Lifts No. 7 Texas Tech Pa...

February 10, 2018 10:41 pm

A Balanced Scoring Effort Carries K-State Pas...

February 7, 2018 10:52 pm

K-State Falls at No. 15/11 West Virginia

February 3, 2018 10:05 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Boys Smoke Republic Co...

The Sacred Heart teams traveled to Belvielle tonight to take on the Republic County Buffaloes. The g...

February 16, 2018 Comments

Minneapolis Boys Capture Huge Win O...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

Smoky Valley Posts Senior Night Swe...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

February 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Enrollment Underway for 5...
February 16, 2018Comments
Fire Destroys Contents of...
February 16, 2018Comments
Salina Perkins Restaurant...
February 16, 2018Comments
8th Most Wanted Arrest
February 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO