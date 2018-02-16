AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 2/15

Kansas State used a complete team effort, which included four players in double figures with a game-high 25 points from junior guard Barry Brown, Jr., to defeat Oklahoma State, 82-72, in front of 7,017 fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 Big 12) broke open a tightly-contested game with a 19-4 run to end the first half and were never threatened the rest of the way in maintaining a double-digit lead for the entire second half.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats host Iowa State on Saturday. Tipoff is at noon with pregame at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.