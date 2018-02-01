Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 1/31

Pat StrathmanFebruary 1, 2018

The Sunflower Showdown went to the Kansas Jayhawks.

K-State fell to the Hawks 70-54 on Big Monday. The Wildcats are looking to regroup against West Virginia.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the recent surge of the men’s basketball team, talk about Kamau Stokes and gave insight on the new coordinators for Kansas State football.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats travel to West Virginia on Saturday. Tipoff is at three with pregame at one on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

