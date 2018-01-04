Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 1/3

Pat StrathmanJanuary 4, 2018

The new year has already been eventful for Kansas State.

K-State opened up 2018 on the hardwood on Monday against West Virginia. The sixth-ranked Mountaineers outrebounded the Cats and used balanced scoring to earn a 77-69 win. KSU sophomore Xavier Sneed had 20 points.

On the gridiron, head coach Bill Snyder announced he’s returning for 2018. The Wildcats are coming off an eight-win season that featured a Cactus Bowl victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the bowl win, revisit the 2017 season as a whole and much more.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats go to Texas Tech on Saturday. Tipoff is at 3 pm with pregame at 2.

