AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 1/24

K-State is starting to gel.

The Wildcats have won three of their last games, the most recent being a 90-83 win at Baylor. KSU football has some news as well as wide receivers coach Andre Coleman has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats Wyatt Thompson joined “In The Zone” on Wednesday to recap the recent surge of the men’s basketball team, talk about Kamau Stokes and gave insight on the new coordinators for Kansas State football.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Hear Wyatt on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL when the Cats welcome Georgia on Saturday. Tipoff is at 1 with pregame at noon on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.