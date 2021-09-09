AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-8

The first time Skylar Thompson talked about his decision to come back to Manhattan, he said he wanted to end his K-State career on a high note.

After his first touchdown of the season, a six-yard Thompson scamper in front of the K-State student section at AT&T Stadium, it was hard to argue with the Wildcats senior captain.

But it was easier than ever to picture Thompson making good on that March prediction.

K-State defeated Stanford 24-7 in their season opener, played in Arlington as part of the 2021 Allstate Kickoff Classic.

Kansas State kicks off its seven-game home schedule on Saturday as the Wildcats welcome Southern Illinois to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. with pregame at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

