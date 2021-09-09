Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 9, 2021

The first time Skylar Thompson talked about his decision to come back to Manhattan, he said he wanted to end his K-State career on a high note.

After his first touchdown of the season, a six-yard Thompson scamper in front of the K-State student section at AT&T Stadium, it was hard to argue with the Wildcats senior captain.

But it was easier than ever to picture Thompson making good on that March prediction.

K-State defeated Stanford 24-7 in their season opener, played in Arlington as part of the 2021 Allstate Kickoff Classic.

Kansas State kicks off its seven-game home schedule on Saturday as the Wildcats welcome Southern Illinois to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. with pregame at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

