AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-29

Pat StrathmanSeptember 30, 2021

No. 25 Kansas State saw early momentum from a Malik Knowles’ 99-yard kickoff-return touchdown flattened by Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and a Cowboys’ first-half scoring flurry, and the Wildcats saw their perfect start to the season end during a 31-20 loss Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Wildcats host No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday in Manhattan. Kickoff is at 2:30 with pregame at 12:30 on 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

