Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 45 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-27

Pat StrathmanSeptember 28, 2018

Kansas State dropped to 2-2 on the season this past weekend after a 35-6 stomping by No. 12 West Virginia.

K-State looks to bounce back this weekend in the Little Apple against No. 18 Texas. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm with coverage beginning at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the loss to WVU and preview the contest with Texas.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference

September 25, 2018 4:53 pm

K-State Bottled Up by No. 12/12 West Virginia

September 22, 2018 11:12 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-19

September 21, 2018 8:34 am

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference

September 18, 2018 4:22 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

DUI Crash and Arrest

A Salina man is facing DUI and theft charges after allegedly stealing a truck he jumped into - and t...

September 28, 2018 Comments

Police Looking for Help, Seeking Su...

Top News

September 28, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 28, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

September 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI Crash and Arrest
September 28, 2018Comments
Child Abuse Charge
September 28, 2018Comments
Trump Coming to Rally In ...
September 27, 2018Comments
Hundreds of Students at B...
September 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH