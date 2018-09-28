AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-27

Kansas State dropped to 2-2 on the season this past weekend after a 35-6 stomping by No. 12 West Virginia.

K-State looks to bounce back this weekend in the Little Apple against No. 18 Texas. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm with coverage beginning at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the loss to WVU and preview the contest with Texas.

