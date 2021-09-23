AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-22

Will Howard accounted for three touchdowns and sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn gained 100 rushing yards for a fifth straight game while reaching 1,000 in his career, as Kansas State raced away from Nevada 38-17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Howard, who started in place of injured sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson, fired a 68-yard touchdown on the Wildcats’ second play from scrimmage. He rushed for two touchdowns during a fourth quarter in which the offense broke a 17-17 tie by scoring the final points the rest of the way in the Wildcats’ first-ever meeting against Nevada. K-State’s 21 fourth-quarter points tied for the third most in school history.

K-State hits the road to open Big 12 play as the Wildcats travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

