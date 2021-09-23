Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 54 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-22

Pat StrathmanSeptember 23, 2021

Will Howard accounted for three touchdowns and sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn gained 100 rushing yards for a fifth straight game while reaching 1,000 in his career, as Kansas State raced away from Nevada 38-17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Howard, who started in place of injured sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson, fired a 68-yard touchdown on the Wildcats’ second play from scrimmage. He rushed for two touchdowns during a fourth quarter in which the offense broke a 17-17 tie by scoring the final points the rest of the way in the Wildcats’ first-ever meeting against Nevada. K-State’s 21 fourth-quarter points tied for the third most in school history.

K-State hits the road to open Big 12 play as the Wildcats travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conference Prior t...

September 21, 2021 10:05 pm

K-State Dominates Fourth Quarter in 38-17 Win...

September 19, 2021 12:44 am

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-15

September 16, 2021 9:38 am

K-State Announces 2022 Big 12 Conference Slat...

September 15, 2021 2:40 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Damage at Kenwood Cove

The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of damaged panels at Kenwood Cove. Capt. P...

September 23, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 23, 2021

KWU Men’s Soccer fall in hear...

Sports News

September 23, 2021

Middle School Student Dies From COV...

Top News

September 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Damage at Kenwood Cove
September 23, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 47 New...
September 22, 2021Comments
Area Legislator Receives ...
September 22, 2021Comments
Employment Expo Planned i...
September 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices