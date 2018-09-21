AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-19

Kansas State improved to 2-1 on the season this past weekend following a 41-17 win over UTSA.

K-State opens Big 12 play this weekend in Morgantown against No. 12 West Virginia. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm with coverage beginning at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the win over UTSA and preview the contest with WVU.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.