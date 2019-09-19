AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-18

K-State faced roughly no adversity in its first two wins this season. The Wildcats knew that would end in Week 3, but they were prepared to bounce back from it in a 31-24 win at No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

The Wildcats (3-0) scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, after MSU put up 17 straight, to clinch the program’s first road win against a Power Five opponent since topping Miami 28-24 in 2011. It also marked the program’s first ever road win over a team that was in the SEC at the time the game was played.

K-State’s Malik Knowles delivered a momentum-changing blow early in the fourth quarter of a game played in 100-degree humid temperatures. The freshman receiver tied the game at 24 with a 100-yard kickoff return. It ended a long dry spell from K-State, which included only two true offensive series and 15 total yards in the third quarter.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.