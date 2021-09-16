Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-15

Pat StrathmanSeptember 16, 2021

Deuce Vaughn rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to help K-State hold off Southern Illinois by the score of 31-23 on Saturday evening.

The Cats (2-0) held a 21-3 advantage early in the second quarter after a pair of scores by a Vaughn and a rushing touchdown by Will Howard. The visitors responded and scored three straight touchdowns to take a 23-21 advantage to the halftime break.

A 34-yard field goal by Taiten Winkel gave the Cats a 24-23 lead midway through the third. The defense took over from there. Vaughn added his third rushing score, and a fumble recovery by Timmy Horne sealed the win before 47,628 fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State hosts 2-0 Nevada at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Pregame at 11 am on 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

