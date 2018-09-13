Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-12

Pat StrathmanSeptember 13, 2018

Kansas State fell to 1-1 on the season this past weekend following a 31-10 defeat to the No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

K-State looks to get back on track this Saturday against UTSA. Kickoff is at 3 pm with coverage beginning at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the loss to Mississippi State and preview the contest with the Roadrunners.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

