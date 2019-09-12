Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-11

Pat StrathmanSeptember 12, 2019

Similarly to the season opener, Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman didn’t have much to worry about in the Wildcats’ game with Bowling Green on Saturday. K-State took the lead on the game’s first possession and never looked back.

At the end of the day, the scoreboard read Kansas State 52, Bowling Green 0. K-State’s first clean sheet of the season, but second all-time against the Falcons. The two teams had met just once prior, a 58-0 win in favor of Kansas State back in 1997, making the all-time score between the schools 110-0.

Skylar Thompson continued to command the offense with relative ease, throwing for 151 yards and two scores, while his running backs continued to shoulder heavy workloads and make his life easier. K-State’s stable of backs tallied 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the game.

Up next: the Mississippi State Bulldogs. K-State heads to Starkville this Saturday with kickoff slated for 11 am, pregame at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.” Thompson recapped the win over Bowling Green and much more.

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

