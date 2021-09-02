Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 74 °

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-1

Pat StrathmanSeptember 2, 2021

In one of the more interesting non-conference games to open the 2021 college football season, Kansas State will take on Stanford this Saturday in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game – one of just four neutral site matchups featuring two Power 5 teams in the opening weekend – kicks off at 11 a.m. Pregame coverage begins at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.” This is the first Wildcat Weekly of 2021-22.

The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Klieman, Defensive Assistants Meet wit...

August 24, 2021 6:02 pm

Michael Promoted; Kelly, Price Added to K-Sta...

August 16, 2021 2:57 pm

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conference 8-10

August 10, 2021 2:24 pm

K-State’s Thompson Earns Nod on Manning Awa...

August 5, 2021 3:02 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

In one of the more interesting non-conference games to open the 2021 college football season, Kansas...

September 2, 2021 Comments

KSU Salina Staffer Receives Prestig...

Top News

September 2, 2021

Kowar, Mondesi make impact, but Roy...

Sports News

September 1, 2021

KWU men’s Soccer drops game t...

Sports News

September 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Law Enforcement Mobilizat...
September 1, 2021Comments
Kansas Guard Headed to He...
September 1, 2021Comments
69 New COVID Cases
September 1, 2021Comments
Flight Helmet, iPad Stole...
September 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices