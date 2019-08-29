Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 8-28

Pat StrathmanAugust 29, 2019

A new era of Kansas State football begins in just two days.

K-State hosts Nichols on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm. Pregame takes place at 4 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding the Wildcats, who are under the director of first-year head coach Chris Klieman.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the second installment of “Wildcat Weekly.” Thompson gave an inside look on Nichols, broke down various positions on the two-deep, and much more.

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

