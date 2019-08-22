AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 8-21

A new era of Kansas State football begins in just nine days.

K-State hosts Nichols on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm.

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding the Wildcats, who are under the director of first-year head coach Chris Klieman.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the first installment of “Wildcat Weekly.” Thompson summarized fall camp so far, touched on a position that should be viewed as a strength, and much more.

You can catch Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.