AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 3/13

It was a fitting Senior Day, as the trio of Barry Brown, Jr., Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade all scored in double figures to help No. 18 Kansas State clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a 68-53 win over Oklahoma.

With the win, K-State (24-7, 14-4 Big 12) finished in a first-place tie with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4 Big 12), which defeated Iowa State, 80-73, earlier in the day, to earn the program 21st conference championship, including the 19th in the regular season, and the first since also sharing the title in 2012-13. By virtue of the tiebreaker, the Wildcats will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at the Sprint Center.

The seniors combined to score 45 of the 68 points to go with 14 of the 15 assists in their final game at Bramlage Coliseum, as Stokes scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-15 field goals, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range, to go with a game-high 6 assists in 34 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in 5 consecutive games. He was joined in double figures by Brown, who posted 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go with 4 assists and 3 steals, and Wade, who added 11 points on 5-of-14 field goals to go with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone to break down the win and preview the Big 12 Tournament.

