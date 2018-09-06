Salina, KS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9-5

Pat StrathmanSeptember 6, 2018

Kansas State football is back!

K-State opened the 2018 campaign on Saturday against South Dakota. The Wildcats received a scare, but ended up winning 27-24. Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the season opener and preview the big showdown with No. 18 Mississippi State. Coverage begins at 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

You can catch Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt every Wednesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by Robson Oil.

